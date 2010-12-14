The CB's
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3b9aa94-1206-4336-9538-454876779f7f
The CB's Tracks
Sort by
The Finding
The CB's
The Finding
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Finding
Last played on
The Finding (Radio Edit)
The CB's
The Finding (Radio Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Finding (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Misdemeanor (A.Skillz Remix)
The CB's
Misdemeanor (A.Skillz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misdemeanor
The CB's
Misdemeanor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Misdemeanor
Last played on
Back to artist