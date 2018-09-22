Dave PikeJazz vibraphone and marimba player. Born 23 March 1938. Died 4 October 2015
Dave Pike
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1938-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3b8fe27-fb57-4256-b8a9-df8586929103
Dave Pike Biography (Wikipedia)
David Samuel Pike (March 23, 1938 – October 3, 2015) was a jazz vibraphone and marimba player. He appears on many albums by Nick Brignola, Paul Bley and Kenny Clarke, Bill Evans, and Herbie Mann. He also recorded extensively as leader, including a number of albums on MPS Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dave Pike Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Tater Pie
Dave Pike
Sweet Tater Pie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Tater Pie
Last played on
Baby
Dave Pike
Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby
Last played on
Carnival Samba
Dave Pike
Carnival Samba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheryl
Dave Pike
Cheryl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cheryl
Last played on
Sittin On My Knees
Dave Pike
Sittin On My Knees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sittin On My Knees
Last played on
When I'm Gone
Dave Pike
When I'm Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Say Goodbye
Dave Pike
Just Say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Say Goodbye
Last played on
Doors of Perception
Dave Pike
Doors of Perception
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Doors of Perception
Last played on
Big Schlepp
Dave Pike
Big Schlepp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Schlepp
Last played on
Besame mucho
Dave Pike
Besame mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Besame mucho
Last played on
Devilette
Dave Pike
Devilette
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Devilette
Last played on
Youth and Love from Songs of Travel
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Youth and Love from Songs of Travel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Youth and Love from Songs of Travel
Last played on
Who Will Buy?
Dave Pike
Who Will Buy?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Who Will Buy?
Last played on
In A Sentimental Mood
Dave Pike
In A Sentimental Mood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In A Sentimental Mood
Last played on
Mathar
Dave Pike
Mathar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mathar
Performer
Last played on
You've Got Your Troubles
Dave Pike
You've Got Your Troubles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You've Got Your Troubles
Last played on
Vierd Blues
Dave Pike
Vierd Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vierd Blues
Last played on
Dave Pike Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist