Wesley WilsonBorn 1 October 1893. Died 10 October 1958
Wesley Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1893-10-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3b486bb-42c3-44e4-a217-f6bfa70abddc
Wesley Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Wesley Shellie Wilson (October 1, 1893 – October 10, 1958), often credited as Kid Wilson, was an American blues and jazz singer and songwriter. His stagecraft and performances with his wife and musical partner, Coot Grant, were popular with African-American audiences in the 1910s, 1920s and early 1930s.
His stage names included Kid Wilson, Jenkins, Socks, and Sox (or Socks) Wilson. His musical excursions included participation in the duo of Pigmeat Pete and Catjuice Charlie. His recordings include the songs "Blue Monday on Sugar Hill" and "Rasslin' till the Wagon Comes".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wesley Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Gimme a Pigfoot
Wesley Wilson
Gimme a Pigfoot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gimme a Pigfoot
Last played on
Back to artist