AnastaciaUSA pop singer from Chicago, IL, best known for "I'm Outta Love". Born 17 September 1968
Anastacia Biography (Wikipedia)
Anastacia Lyn Newkirk (born September 17, 1968) is an American singer-songwriter, producer and former dancer. Her first two albums Not That Kind (2000) and Freak of Nature (2001) were released in quick succession to major success. Spurred on by the multi-platinum, global smash "I'm Outta Love", Anastacia was awarded as the 'World's Best-Selling New Female Pop Artist' in 2001. Her commercial success continued with international hits such as "Paid My Dues", "One Day In Your Life" and the official song of the 2002 FIFA World Cup, "Boom". After recovering from cancer, she returned with 2004's Anastacia which deviated from previous albums into pop-rock. Peaking at number one in 11 countries, it became Europe's second biggest selling album of the year. Its lead single "Left Outside Alone" remained at number one on the European Billboard chart for 15 weeks and helped Anastacia launch the most successful European tour by a solo artist that same year. The album also spawned another three singles: "Sick and Tired", "Welcome to My Truth", and "Heavy on My Heart".
- Anastacia Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037gv6c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p037gv6c.jpg2015-11-08T14:04:00.000ZThe pop siren performed her new single and the massive hit I'm Outta Love!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p037h023
- Anastacia's Tracks Of My Yearshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025p37z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p025p37z.jpg2014-09-05T14:59:00.000ZAnastacia, the US popstar picks her Tracks Of My Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0263qz7
- Anastacia Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0244vrn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0244vrn.jpg2014-08-03T13:54:00.000ZAnastacia sings live in Sir Terry's studio with that incredible voice!https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0244vrt
- Anastacia chats to Steve Wrighthttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ynhd6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ynhd6.jpg2014-05-07T15:53:00.000ZAnastacia discusses her new album and her battle with breast cancer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ynhjn
