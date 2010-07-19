Spitfire are a British band from Crawley, West Sussex, England whose ever-changing line up revolved around brothers Nick and Jeff Pitcher. Other members included Steve White, Justin Welch, Steven Walker (who went on to play in the Auteurs and Modern English), Matt Jordan, and Scott Kenny.

Two early EPs on Eve Recordings saw the band linked to the shoegazing scene, and to the Scene That Celebrates Itself, although a cover of "The Six Million Dollar Man" theme staked out their retro appeal.[citation needed]

Around this time, the band were involved in several controversial incidents; including the handing out of backstage passes for groupies, and a string of apparently sexist proclamations to the music press of the time. The band later insisted that these incidents were merely ironic, and intended to poke fun at rock stars' posturing. Their debut album, Feverish, was released on Paperhouse Records in 1993.

'Feverish' is a 6-track compilation of the first two EVE Recordings EP's 'Translucent' & 'Superbaby', which was licensed to and released by the French label Danceteria in 1992.