DianaBrazilian singer Ana Maria Siqueira Iório. Born 2 June 1950
Diana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-06-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3ad9733-88a2-4d24-9243-1bde155681c6
Diana Biography (Wikipedia)
Diana (born June 2, 1954) is a Brazilian singer, who gained fame in the 1970s. She was born Ana Maria Siqueira Iorio, in Botafogo ward, in Rio de Janeiro city, at 2 June, and raised in the Leblon ward. Her fans have given her the nickname "The Love Singer of Brazil". Her song styles are Jovem Guarda and Brazilian Pop.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Diana Tracks
Sort by
Touch Me In The Morning
Diana
Touch Me In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Touch Me In The Morning
Last played on
Nenda
Diana
Nenda
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nenda
Last played on
Eu Gosto Dele
Diana
Eu Gosto Dele
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eu Gosto Dele
Last played on
Upcoming Events
13
Apr
2019
Diana
Balcombe Club, Steyning, UK
Diana Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist