BirthaFormed 1967. Disbanded 1975
Birtha
1967
Birtha Biography (Wikipedia)
Birtha was an American all-female rock band of the early 1970s. Formed in Los Angeles, the band consisted of Shele Pinizzotto (guitar), Rosemary Butler (bass), Sherry Hagler (keyboards), and Olivia "Liver" Favela (drums). Each of the band members contributed lead vocals and harmonies.
Birtha Tracks
Free Spirit
