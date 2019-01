The Wood Burning Savages - Lusitania

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06szljq.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06szljq.jpg

2018-11-22T16:52:47.000Z

Winners of 'Best Album' and 'Best Live Act' at the NI Music Prize 2018, The Wood Burning Savages perform their track Lusitania.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06skwzr