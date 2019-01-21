The Wood Burning SavagesFormed 1 January 2013
The Wood Burning Savages
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2013-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3a7965d-f111-410d-bc71-e8d1f4974a20
The Wood Burning Savages Performances & Interviews
- The Wood Burning Savages - Lusitaniahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06szljq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06szljq.jpg2018-11-22T16:52:47.000ZWinners of 'Best Album' and 'Best Live Act' at the NI Music Prize 2018, The Wood Burning Savages perform their track Lusitania.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06skwzr
The Wood Burning Savages - Lusitania
- The Wood Burning Savages - Lusitaniahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h3y3m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06h3y3m.jpg2018-08-10T14:42:00.000ZThe Wood Burning Savages perform live for Stephen McCauley at Stendhal 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06h3x4c
The Wood Burning Savages - Lusitania
- The Wood Burning Savages - Hometown Pride - Lather, Rinse, Repeat (IN SESSION)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tm5jr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04tm5jr.jpg2017-02-21T14:23:00.000ZTwo Tracks for the Day from The Wood Burning Savage's ATL session.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04tm6rb
The Wood Burning Savages - Hometown Pride - Lather, Rinse, Repeat (IN SESSION)
- The Wood Burning Savages - We Love Youhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pgr9h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pgr9h.jpg2016-03-30T09:38:00.000ZATL’s Track for the Day #286, Wednesday 30th March 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pgrdb
The Wood Burning Savages - We Love You
The Wood Burning Savages Tracks
Sort by
I Don't Know Why I Do It To Myself
The Wood Burning Savages
I Don't Know Why I Do It To Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Don't Know Why I Do It To Myself
Last played on
Inhale
Robin Wylie
Inhale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inhale
Performer
Last played on
We Love You
The Wood Burning Savages
We Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Love You
Last played on
Purple Heart
The Wood Burning Savages
Purple Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Purple Heart
Last played on
Lusitania
The Wood Burning Savages
Lusitania
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lusitania
Last played on
Lather Rinse Repeat
The Wood Burning Savages
Lather Rinse Repeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lather Rinse Repeat
Last played on
Freedom Of Movement
The Wood Burning Savages
Freedom Of Movement
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Freedom Of Movement
Last played on
Rat Race
The Wood Burning Savages
Rat Race
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rat Race
Last played on
Stability
The Wood Burning Savages
Stability
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stability
Last played on
Lather, Rinse, Repeat
The Wood Burning Savages
Lather, Rinse, Repeat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lather, Rinse, Repeat
Last played on
Total Entertainment Forever
The Wood Burning Savages
Total Entertainment Forever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Total Entertainment Forever
Last played on
Freedom Of Movement (6 Music Session, 05 May 2018)
The Wood Burning Savages
Freedom Of Movement (6 Music Session, 05 May 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Love You (6 Music Session, 05 May 2018)
The Wood Burning Savages
We Love You (6 Music Session, 05 May 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Know Why (6 Music Session, 05 May 2018)
The Wood Burning Savages
Don't Know Why (6 Music Session, 05 May 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Lather Rinse Repeat (6 Music Session, 05 May 2018)
The Wood Burning Savages
(Lather Rinse Repeat (6 Music Session, 05 May 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring The Wood Burning Savages
Upcoming Events
26
Jan
2019
The Wood Burning Savages, Matt McGinn
The Anchor Bar, Belfast, UK
1
Feb
2019
The Wood Burning Savages, Skinny Lister, Tankus the Henge, Ferocious Dog, Gaz Brookfield, Buster Shuffle, Funke and the Two Tone Baby, The Leylines, The Hawkmen, Black Water County, Nick Parker, Skimmity Hitchers, Dana Immanuel & The Stolen Band, Husky Tones, John D Revelator, Palooka 5, Imprints (Bristol, UK), DJ Dapper Dan and The Surfin Birds UK
Unknown venue, Weston-super-mare, UK
1
Mar
2019
The Wood Burning Savages, Skinny Lister and Trapper Schoepp
Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, UK
6
Mar
2019
The Wood Burning Savages, Skinny Lister and Trapper Schoepp
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
7
Mar
2019
The Wood Burning Savages, Skinny Lister and Trapper Schoepp
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/a63j3d
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-27T23:06:49
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p020rtj8.jpg
27
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
The Wood Burning Savages Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist