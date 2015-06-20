Arnaldo AntunesBorn 2 September 1960
Arnaldo Antunes
1960-09-02
Arnaldo Antunes Biography (Wikipedia)
Arnaldo Antunes (, born Arnaldo Augusto Nora Antunes Filho, September 2, 1960) is a Brazilian musician, writer and composer. He is well known as a former member of rock band Titãs, which he co-founded in 1982 and left ten years later. After 1992, he embarked on a solo career spanning eleven albums. He has also published poetry, and had his first book published in 1983. He is known internationally for his collaborations with Marisa Monte, including supergroup Tribalistas, which they formed with Carlinhos Brown.
Arnaldo Antunes Tracks
Ce Nao Vai Me Acompanhar
Arnaldo Antunes
Ce Nao Vai Me Acompanhar
Ce Nao Vai Me Acompanhar
Infinito Particular
Marisa Monte
Infinito Particular
Infinito Particular
Antunes/Scandurra: Se Você
Arnaldo Antunes
Antunes/Scandurra: Se Você
Antunes/Scandurra: Se Você
