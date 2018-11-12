Jessica Leigh Alexander (born November 18, 1976 in Jackson, Tennessee) is an American country music artist. She has had her songs recorded by Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood and Little Big Town. She also launched her own recording career in 2004. Two of her songs charted on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and Columbia Records released her debut album, Honeysuckle Sweet, on March 1, 2005.

In 2006, she was dropped from the label, shortly after marrying Jon Randall.

Alexander co-wrote Miley Cyrus' single "The Climb", for the 2009 film Hannah Montana: The Movie and the Hannah Montana song "I'll Always Remember You" from the Hannah Montana Forever soundtrack. She also co-wrote Lee Brice's 2012 single "I Drive Your Truck", and Blake Shelton's "Drink on It", "Mine Would Be You" and "Turnin' Me On",