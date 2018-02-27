Redd KrossFormed 1980
Redd Kross
1980
Redd Kross Biography
Redd Kross is an American alternative rock band from Hawthorne, California, who had their roots in 1978 in a punk rock band called the Tourists, which was started by brothers Jeff and Steve McDonald while they were still in middle school. With the addition of friends Greg Hetson and John Stielow on drums, the band's first gig was opening for Black Flag.
Redd Kross Tracks
Yesterday Once More
Yesterday Once More
Yesterday Once More
Get Out Of Myself
Get Out Of Myself
Get Out Of Myself
Blow You A Kiss In the Wind
Blow You A Kiss In the Wind
Annette's Got The Hits
Annette's Got The Hits
Annette's Got The Hits
