Terry GibbsJazz vibraphonist. Born 13 October 1924
Terry Gibbs
1924-10-13
Terry Gibbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Terry Gibbs (born Julius Gubenko, October 13, 1924) is an American jazz vibraphonist and band leader.
He has performed or recorded with Tommy Dorsey, Chubby Jackson, Buddy Rich, Woody Herman, Benny Goodman, Alice Coltrane, Louie Bellson, Charlie Shavers, Mel Tormé, Buddy DeFranco, and others. Gibbs also worked in film and TV studios in Los Angeles.
Terry Gibbs Tracks
Caravan
Terry Gibbs
Back Home Again In Indiana
Terry Gibbs
Ja-Da
Terry Gibbs
Wednesday At Two
Terry Gibbs
For You, For Me, For Evermore
Terry Gibbs
Autumn Nocturne
Terry Gibbs
Softly As In A Morning Sunrise
Terry Gibbs
Lemon Drop
Shorty Rogers
What's New
Terry Gibbs
Bright Eyes
Terry Gibbs & His Big Band & Terry Gibbs
St Louis Blues
Terry Gibbs
It's Alright With Me
Terry Gibbs
Smoke 'Em Up
Terry Gibbs
Sometimes Im Happy
Terry Gibbs
Bright Eyes
Terry Gibbs
Heads or Tails
Terry Gibbs
Misty
Terry Gibbs
Blues In The Night
Terry Gibbs
Memories Of You
Terry Gibbs
Seven Come Eleven
Terry Gibbs
Mean To Me
Terry Gibbs
Things Ain't What They Used To Be
Terry Gibbs
Happiness Is A Thing Called Joe
Terry Gibbs
Moonlight serenade
Terry Gibbs
Night Cap
Terry Gibbs
Gibberish
Terry Gibbs
Dickies Dream
Terry Gibbs
opus One
Terry Gibbs
Evil Eyes
Terry Gibbs
Let's Dance
Terry Gibbs
Flying Home
Terry Gibbs
Just Plain Meyer
Terry Gibbs
Hot Rod
Terry Gibbs
