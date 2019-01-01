Martha BeckBorn 29 November 1962
Martha Beck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1962-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d39f3fe8-41ec-4bf5-89b0-0352d94db409
Martha Beck Biography (Wikipedia)
Martha Nibley Beck (born November 29, 1962) is a best-selling author, life coach, and speaker who specializes in helping individuals and groups achieve greater levels of personal and professional success. She holds three degrees, a BA, MA and PhD from Harvard University. Beck is the daughter of deceased LDS Church scholar and apologist, Hugh Nibley. She received national attention after publication in 2005 of her best-seller, Leaving the Saints: How I Lost the Mormons and Found My Faith in which she recounts her experiences of surviving sexual abuse. In addition to authoring several books, Beck is a columnist for O, The Oprah Magazine.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Martha Beck Tracks
Sort by
Martha Beck Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist