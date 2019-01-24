Lubomyr MelnykBorn 22 December 1948
Lubomyr Melnyk
Lubomyr Melnyk Biography (Wikipedia)
Lubomyr Melnyk (born December 20, 1948) is a composer and pianist of Ukrainian origin.
Melnyk is noted for his continuous music, a piano technique based on extremely rapid notes and complex note-series, usually with the sustain pedal held down to generate harmonic overtones and sympathetic resonances. These overtones blend or clash according to harmonic changes. Most of his music is for piano, but he has also composed chamber and orchestral works. His piano music requires a special technique, closely related to the Martial Arts, and is too complex and difficult for any concert pianists to play[citation needed]. Because of his lifelong devotion to the piano, he has been called The Prophet Of The Piano.
