Luca Luciano (born 12 August 1975 in Naples, Italy) is a clarinettist, a composer and an educator currently based in London (UK). He has held the position of clarinet professor at the Leeds College of Music in the UK, he is a specialist of both classical and improvised music and his research focuses on extended techniques, unconventional sound production, sound effects and new compositions for solo clarinet.

Introduced as “the new voice of the clarinet” on the front page of De Klarinet magazine, a keen promoter of new music, he has been described by "Musician Magazine" as “a noted Italian clarinettist and composer who now makes his home in London, having developed an enviable reputation as an instrumental virtuoso around the UK and overseas via recordings and concert hall appearances”. Praised by the International Clarinet Association for “the full range of his abilities”, Luciano received a master's degree from the Conservatory of Music of Salerno (Italy) in 1999, has been awarded the Fellow status at the Higher Education Academy in the UK in 2010 and is now “one of Europe's leading exponents of jazz clarinet” according to the BBC Radio.