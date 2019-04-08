János Bihari (21 October 1764 – 26 April 1827) was an influential Hungarian Romani violinist. He is one of the founders of Romani academic music and the musical genre verbunkos.

By the middle of the nineteenth century, "Gypsy music" was elevated to high fashion, the first great was that of János Bihari, the violinist Franz Liszt described: "The tones sung by his magic violin flow on our enchanted ears like the tears...".