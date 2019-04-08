Bihari JanósBorn 21 October 1764. Died 26 April 1827
Bihari Janós
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1764-10-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d39b7b2a-0b82-4095-87f1-73208ce61dba
Bihari Janós Biography (Wikipedia)
János Bihari (21 October 1764 – 26 April 1827) was an influential Hungarian Romani violinist. He is one of the founders of Romani academic music and the musical genre verbunkos.
By the middle of the nineteenth century, "Gypsy music" was elevated to high fashion, the first great was that of János Bihari, the violinist Franz Liszt described: "The tones sung by his magic violin flow on our enchanted ears like the tears...".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bihari Janós Tracks
Sort by
Verbunkos in A major
Bihari Janós
Verbunkos in A major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.29/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Verbunkos in A major
Last played on
Back to artist