Jonkheer Jacob van Eyck (c. 1590 – 26 March 1657) was a Dutch nobleman and musician. He was one of the best-known musicians in the Netherlands in the seventeenth century, working as a carillon player, organist, recorder virtuoso, and composer.

He was an expert in bell casting and tuning, and taught the Hemony brothers how to tune a carillon. Van Eyck is credited with developing the modern carillon together with the brothers in 1644, when they cast the first tuned carillon.