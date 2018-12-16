Jacob van EyckBorn 1590. Died 1657
Jacob van Eyck
1590
Jacob van Eyck Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonkheer Jacob van Eyck (c. 1590 – 26 March 1657) was a Dutch nobleman and musician. He was one of the best-known musicians in the Netherlands in the seventeenth century, working as a carillon player, organist, recorder virtuoso, and composer.
He was an expert in bell casting and tuning, and taught the Hemony brothers how to tune a carillon. Van Eyck is credited with developing the modern carillon together with the brothers in 1644, when they cast the first tuned carillon.
Jacob van Eyck Tracks
Puer nobis nascitur
Jacob van Eyck
Puer nobis nascitur
Puer nobis nascitur
Onse Vader
Jacob van Eyck
Onse Vader
Onse Vader
When Daphne from fair Phoebus did fly
Anonymous, Jacob van Eyck, Jasdeep Singh Degun, Hathor Consort & Uday Bhawalkar
When Daphne from fair Phoebus did fly
When Daphne from fair Phoebus did fly
Der fluyten lust-hof; Engels nachtigaeltje (English Nightingales)
Jacob van Eyck
Der fluyten lust-hof; Engels nachtigaeltje (English Nightingales)
Der fluyten lust-hof; Engels nachtigaeltje (English Nightingales)
Can she excuse my wrongs
John Dowland
Can she excuse my wrongs
Can she excuse my wrongs
A Little Scottish Tune (The Flute's Garden of Delights)
Jacob van Eyck
A Little Scottish Tune (The Flute's Garden of Delights)
A Little Scottish Tune (The Flute's Garden of Delights)
Derde, Doen Daphne d'over
Jacob van Eyck
Derde, Doen Daphne d'over
Derde, Doen Daphne d'over
Fantasia and Echo
Jacob van Eyck
Fantasia and Echo
Fantasia and Echo
Phyllis, beautiful shepherdess
Jacob van Eyck
Phyllis, beautiful shepherdess
Phyllis, beautiful shepherdess
Der fluyten lust-hof ; Engels nachtigaeltje
Jacob van Eyck
Der fluyten lust-hof ; Engels nachtigaeltje
Der fluyten lust-hof ; Engels nachtigaeltje
Pavan Lachrymae
Jacob van Eyck
Pavan Lachrymae
Pavan Lachrymae
Engels nachtegaeltje ('The English Nightingale')
Jacob van Eyck
Engels nachtegaeltje (‘The English Nightingale’)
Engels nachtegaeltje (‘The English Nightingale’)
Lof-zangh Marie 'Praise song of Mary'
Jacob van Eyck
Lof-zangh Marie 'Praise song of Mary'
Lof-zangh Marie 'Praise song of Mary'
Three Dances
Andrea Falconieri, Jacob van Eyck, Piers Adams & David Wright
Three Dances
Three Dances
Comagain from "Der Fluyten Lust-hof" 1644-46 (variations on John Dowland song 'Come Again, sweet love doth now invite')
Jacob van Eyck
Comagain from "Der Fluyten Lust-hof" 1644-46 (variations on John Dowland song ‘Come Again, sweet love doth now invite’)
Comagain from "Der Fluyten Lust-hof" 1644-46 (variations on John Dowland song ‘Come Again, sweet love doth now invite’)
Engels nachtegaeltje (from 'Der Fluyten Lust-hof')
Pamela Thorby
Engels nachtegaeltje (from 'Der Fluyten Lust-hof')
Engels nachtegaeltje (from 'Der Fluyten Lust-hof')
Ballet from 'The Flute's Garden of Delight'
Erik Bosgraaf
Ballet from 'The Flute's Garden of Delight'
Ballet from 'The Flute's Garden of Delight'
Boffons
Jacob van Eyck
Boffons
Boffons
Doen Daphne d'over schoone Maeght
Jacob van Eyck
Doen Daphne d'over schoone Maeght
Doen Daphne d'over schoone Maeght
Blydschap van myn vliedt (Joy flies away from me)
Jacob van Eyck
Blydschap van myn vliedt (Joy flies away from me)
Blydschap van myn vliedt (Joy flies away from me)
Variations on Dowland's Pavanne
Jacob van Eyck
Variations on Dowland's Pavanne
Variations on Dowland's Pavanne
Engels Nachtigaeltje
Jacob van Eyck
Engels Nachtigaeltje
Engels Nachtigaeltje
Der Fluyten lust-hof - vol.1 REF.ONLY,SEE INDIVID.TITLES
Jacob van Eyck
Der Fluyten lust-hof - vol.1 REF.ONLY,SEE INDIVID.TITLES
Der Fluyten lust-hof - vol.1 REF.ONLY,SEE INDIVID.TITLES
Lavolette
Jacob van Eyck
Lavolette
Lavolette
Wat zal men op den avand doen
Jacob van Eyck
Wat zal men op den avand doen
Wat zal men op den avand doen
The English Nightingale
Jacob van Eyck
The English Nightingale
The English Nightingale
Amarilli Mia Bella
Jacob van Eyck
Amarilli Mia Bella
Amarilli Mia Bella
Bockxvoetje; Questa dolce sirena (from 'Der Fluyten Lust-Hof')
Jacob van Eyck
Bockxvoetje; Questa dolce sirena (from 'Der Fluyten Lust-Hof')
Bockxvoetje; Questa dolce sirena (from 'Der Fluyten Lust-Hof')
