Phoebe SnowBorn 15 July 1950. Died 26 April 2011
Phoebe Snow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03045xg.jpg
1950-07-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3986756-f1dd-4635-9510-2d116c0deddd
Phoebe Snow Biography (Wikipedia)
Phoebe Snow (born Phoebe Ann Laub; July 17, 1950 – April 26, 2011) was an American singer, songwriter, and guitarist, best known for her 1975 song "Poetry Man". She was described by The New York Times as a "contralto grounded in a bluesy growl and capable of sweeping over four octaves."
Phoebe Snow Tracks
There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York
Phoebe Snow
There's a Boat That's Leavin' Soon For New York
Every Night
Phoebe Snow
Every Night
Every Night
Poetry Man
Phoebe Snow
Poetry Man
Poetry Man
