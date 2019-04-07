Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties
Biography (Wikipedia)
Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties is the solo project of The Wonder Years frontman Dan "Soupy" Campbell. According to the project's Facebook page, it is defined as "a character study conducted through music". Campbell is taking on the persona of Aaron West. The album, We Don't Have Each Other was released in July 2014 and the EP Bittersweet was released on May 20, 2016.
Tracks
Runnin' Toward The Light
Runnin' Toward The Light
Upcoming Events
24
Sep
2019
The Deaf Institute, Manchester, UK
25
Sep
2019
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
26
Sep
2019
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
27
Sep
2019
The Garage, London, UK
28
Sep
2019
The Joiners, Southampton, UK
