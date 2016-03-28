Karen CarrollBorn 30 January 1958. Died 9 March 2016
Karen Carroll
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1958-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d397d9cd-05ed-4966-8d7a-cd57af543dd9
Karen Carroll Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Lynn Carroll (January 30, 1958 – March 9, 2016) was an American singer. She was born to Mack Carroll and Alberta Simmons Carroll (stage name Jeanne Carroll).
Her godparents were the jazz guitarist George Freeman and the blues vocalist Bonnie Lee.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karen Carroll Tracks
Sort by
Goin' Down Slow
Karen Carroll
Goin' Down Slow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goin' Down Slow
Can't Fight The Blues
Karen Carroll
Can't Fight The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can't Fight The Blues
Woke Up This Moring
Karen Carroll
Woke Up This Moring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Woke Up This Moring
Karen Carroll Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist