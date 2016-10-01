Stewart Walker is a US born electronic music producer who lives and works in Berlin. Walker's forté is live performance, a rarity in the world of beat-driven electronic music, and he is known for contributing to the development of minimal techno with his 1999 album Stabiles.

After selling his guitar and abandoning "lead singer" ambitions in Athens, Georgia in 1993, Stewart Walker started to assemble a studio. Starting with a synth, a drum machine, and a guitar amp, he'd work the filter knobs until the paint rubbed off while dreaming of standing on stage in front of adoring fans and flashing lights.

From such humble beginnings, Stewart stepped up his knowledge of synthesis, drum programming and mixing. His early techno enthusiasm expressed itself in a line of recordings which began with Detroit-based labels in 1997, leading eventually to larger projects with well-known European techno labels such as Minus, Tresor, and Mille Plateaux.

In 2001, he founded his first imprint Persona Records which released almost 50 EPs and albums by himself and other talents such as Touane, Reynold, and Andrea Sartori. Ten years later in 2011, Stewart founded Son of Cataclysm as an artistic reaction to the economic and human rights crises of our time.