Archie CampbellBorn 7 November 1914. Died 28 August 1987
1914-11-07
Archie Campbell (November 7, 1914 – August 29, 1987) was an American comedian, writer, and star of Hee Haw, a country-flavored network television variety show. He was also a recording artist with several hits on the RCA label in the 1960s.
