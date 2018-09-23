Edward Barton is a poet, artist and musician from Manchester, England, known for his eccentric stage performances and use of home-made instruments. He has had top 30 success as a songwriter with hits including "It's a Fine Day" (Opus III) - the tune of which was then used in Kylie Minogue's hit "Confide in Me" - "Halcyon" (Orbital) and "Happiness" (Pizzaman). He also wrote a trio of hits for Lost Witness - ‘Happiness Happening’, ‘Red Sun Rising’ and ‘7 Colours’.