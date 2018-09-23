Edward Barton
Edward Barton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d38c64ea-a084-49c5-ac73-f57ef53f1195
Edward Barton Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward Barton is a poet, artist and musician from Manchester, England, known for his eccentric stage performances and use of home-made instruments. He has had top 30 success as a songwriter with hits including "It's a Fine Day" (Opus III) - the tune of which was then used in Kylie Minogue's hit "Confide in Me" - "Halcyon" (Orbital) and "Happiness" (Pizzaman). He also wrote a trio of hits for Lost Witness - ‘Happiness Happening’, ‘Red Sun Rising’ and ‘7 Colours’.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edward Barton Tracks
Sort by
Best Laugh
Edward Barton
Best Laugh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Best Laugh
Last played on
Start Stop
Edward Barton
Start Stop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Start Stop
Last played on
You Can't Go To The Party
Edward Barton
You Can't Go To The Party
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Can't Go To The Party
Last played on
Ginger Funk
Edward Barton
Ginger Funk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ginger Funk
Last played on
Government Drugs
Edward Barton
Government Drugs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Government Drugs
Last played on
Skirts and Shorts
Edward Barton
Skirts and Shorts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skirts and Shorts
Last played on
Back to artist