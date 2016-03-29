X27Formed 2000
X27
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d38ac438-d571-49a6-85c6-f08afe8c4013
X27 Biography (Wikipedia)
X27 is an American alternative rock band, formed in Chicago in 2000. They are known for their live shows and stripped-down noisy punk rock. X27 is Carmen X and Rikkeh Suhtn (formerly of Duotron). They are currently based in Brooklyn, New York.
The name X27 comes from the film Dishonored, where Marlene Dietrich plays Agent X27 who hides code in her music; it is not related to the X27 bus route in Brooklyn, where they are based. X27 are influenced by punk, experimental, contemporary classical, Music of North Africa, grunge, and 60's pop.[citation needed] Rikkeh recently said, "I want to make music for people who think AC/DC and Led Zeppelin are great American rock bands."[citation needed]
