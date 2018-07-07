The Swon Brothers are an American country music duo from Muskogee, Oklahoma, consisting of Zach Swon (born February 21, 1985) and Colton Swon (born August 17, 1988). In 2013, they finished in third place on the fourth season of NBC's The Voice. They were the first duo to make it from the Top 12 live shows to the season finale.

On November 1, 2013, the Swon Brothers signed a record deal with Arista which is part of the Sony group. They released their first official single, "Later On", the following month. On October 14, 2014, the Swon Brothers released their self-titled debut album, before parting ways with Arista the following year.