Dale Duesing
Dale Duesing Tracks
Wagner Dream - Scene 8, extract Since my life is worth nothing ...
Jonathan Harvey
Past BBC Events
Proms 1989: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erh3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1989-08-31T22:24:29
31
Aug
1989
Proms 1986: Prom 34
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4rp6q
Royal Albert Hall
1986-08-18T22:24:29
18
Aug
1986
Proms 1984: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew4rzc
Royal Albert Hall
1984-09-07T22:24:29
7
Sep
1984
Proms 1981: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erb3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1981-08-13T22:24:29
13
Aug
1981
Proms 1975: Prom 24
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev8gwh
Royal Albert Hall
1975-08-17T22:24:29
17
Aug
1975
