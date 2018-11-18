Kalin Twins
Kalin Twins Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kalin Twins (born February 16, 1934) were a pop music recording and songwriting duo, comprising twin brothers Harold Kalin and Herbert Kalin (died August 24, 2005 and July 21, 2006, respectively). The Kalin Twins, who were known affectionately as "Hal and Herbie", are best known for their 1958 hit "When".
Kalin Twins Tracks
Forget Me Not
Three O'Clock Thrill
When
Sail Along Silvery Moon
Sweet Sugar Lips
It's Only The Beginning
