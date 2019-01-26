Dinah WashingtonBorn 29 August 1924. Died 14 December 1963
Dinah Washington
1924-08-29
Dinah Washington Biography (Wikipedia)
Dinah Washington (born Ruth Lee Jones; August 29, 1924 – December 14, 1963) was an American singer and pianist, who has been cited as "the most popular black female recording artist of the '50s". Primarily a jazz vocalist, she performed and recorded in a wide variety of styles including blues, R&B, and traditional pop music, and gave herself the title of "Queen of the Blues". She was a 1986 inductee of the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame, and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1993.
Dinah Washington Performances & Interviews
Dinah Washington Tracks
September In The Rain
September In The Rain
A Rockin’ Good Way (To Mess Around and Fall in Love)
A Rockin’ Good Way (To Mess Around and Fall in Love)
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Me And My Gin
Me And My Gin
Baby (You've Got What It Takes)
Baby (You've Got What It Takes)
Mad About The Boy
Mad About The Boy
What A Diff'rence A Day Made
What A Diff'rence A Day Made
Ole Santa
Ole Santa
Silent Night
Silent Night
Teach Me Tonight
Teach Me Tonight
We Have Love
We Have Love
Love is the Sweetest Thing
Sometimes I'm happy
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
I Concentrate On You
I Concentrate On You
Is You or Is You Ain't My Baby - Dinah Washington
There'll Be a Jubilee
There'll Be a Jubilee
