Michael McCarthy is Director of Music at Washington National Cathedral. Previously, he was the founding director of the London Oratory School Schola at the London Oratory in London. In addition to liturgical duties, the Schola recorded for the film scores of Sleepy Hollow, The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, and the Harry Potter series. McCarthy also worked with The Sixteen, the Gabrieli Consort, The Cardinall's Musick and the Monteverdi Choir.

As a composer/arranger, his music was featured at the funeral of Ronald Reagan, the service for the second inauguration of George W. Bush, and the funeral of Gerald R. Ford, all events held at Washington National Cathedral. The Cathedral choirs have also recorded some of his music, such as "O Love of God" and "Lord of the Dance" on the CD entitled, "America the Beautiful" (2005).