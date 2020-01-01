Ελένη ΤσαλιγοπούλουBorn 11 April 1963
Ελένη Τσαλιγοπούλου
Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleni Tsaligopoulou (Greek: Ελένη Τσαλιγοπούλου) (born 11 April 1963) is a Greek singer of artistic and popular music who, in the course of a 30-year career, has maintained a position as one of her country's best-selling recording artists.
