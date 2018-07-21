PalefaceUS singer, songwriter, musician and artist
Paleface
Paleface Biography (Wikipedia)
Paleface is an American singer, songwriter, musician, and artist who has been active in the music business in the United States since 1989. He tours on a full-time basis as duo with longtime girlfriend, Puerto Rican drummer Monica "Mo" Samalot.
Paleface Tracks
Do You Mind (Crazy Cousins Remix) (feat. Kyla)
Do You Mind (Feat. Kyla) (Crazy Cousins Remix)
Where I Wanna Be
Burn & Rob - Shimmy Disc
Do You Mind (Feat. Kyla)(Control S Feat. Majestic MC Mix)
