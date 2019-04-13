Aleksandrs AntoņenkoBorn 26 June 1975
Aleksandrs Antoņenko
1975-06-26
Aleksandrs Antoņenko (born in Riga June 26, 1975) is a Latvian tenor who specializes in dramatic repertoire, The Metropoliten opera, La Scala soloist.
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Queen of Spades Acts II - Act III
