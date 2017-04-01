Hanna SchygullaBorn 25 December 1943
Hanna Schygulla
1943-12-25
Hanna Schygulla Biography (Wikipedia)
Hanna Schygulla (born 25 December 1943) is a German actress and chanson singer. Long associated with the theater and film director Rainer Werner Fassbinder, for whom she first worked in 1965, she is generally considered the most prominent German actress of the New German Cinema. She won the 1979 Berlin Silver Bear for Best Actress for Fassbinder's The Marriage of Maria Braun, and the 1983 Cannes Film Festival Award for Best Actress for the Marco Ferreri film The Story of Piera.
Hanna Schygulla Tracks
Lili Marleen (1981)- Lili Marleen
Norbert Schultze
