John Neschling (born 1947) is a Brazilian orchestral and operatic conductor He was the musical director and the chief conductor of the Orquestra Sinfônica do Estado de São Paulo (São Paulo State Symphony) from 1997 to 2008. He has been the Artistic Director of the Municipal Theatre of São Paulo from January 2013 until September 2016, and a member of the Brazilian Academy of Music since 2003.