John NeschlingBorn 13 May 1947
John Neschling
1947-05-13
John Neschling Biography (Wikipedia)
John Neschling (born 1947) is a Brazilian orchestral and operatic conductor He was the musical director and the chief conductor of the Orquestra Sinfônica do Estado de São Paulo (São Paulo State Symphony) from 1997 to 2008. He has been the Artistic Director of the Municipal Theatre of São Paulo from January 2013 until September 2016, and a member of the Brazilian Academy of Music since 2003.
John Neschling Tracks
Picapau
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Trittico botticelliano, P. 151: I. La Primavera
Ottorino Respighi
Last played on
Chôros No. 10 'Rasga o Coraçao' for chorus & orchestra (excerpt)
São Paulo Symphony Orchestra
Last played on
Choros No 10
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Last played on
Chôros No 3 ('Pica-Pau')
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Choir
Last played on
Forest Of The Amazon - Sentimental Melody
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Orchestra
Last played on
Bachiana brasileira no. 8
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Orchestra
Last played on
Choro no. 8
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Orchestra
Last played on
Choro No. 10 (Rasga O Coracao)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Orchestra
Choro No. 3 (Picapau)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Orchestra
Choir
Choro No. 7 (Settiminio)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Choro No. 4
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Sinfonia Drammatica
Ottorino Respighi
Last played on
Choros no.3 Pica Pau (Woodpecker)
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Ensemble
Last played on
Il Guarany (Act 1)
Antônio Carlos Gomes
Orchestra
Last played on
Forest of the Amazons: Epilogo
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Last played on
Concierto pastoral (3rd mvt) (feat. Sharon Bezaly, São Paulo Symphony Orchestra & John Neschling)
Joaquín Rodrigo
Last played on
