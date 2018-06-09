Lawrence WelkBorn 11 March 1903. Died 17 May 1992
Lawrence Welk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlbc.jpg
1903-03-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d369e39b-325e-45cf-8ea3-7b0007384140
Lawrence Welk Biography (Wikipedia)
Lawrence Welk (March 11, 1903 – May 17, 1992) was an American musician, accordionist, bandleader, and television impresario, who hosted the television program The Lawrence Welk Show from 1951 to 1982. His style came to be known to his large audience of radio, television, and live-performance fans (and critics) as "champagne music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lawrence Welk Tracks
Sort by
Ball Of Fire
Lawrence Welk
Ball Of Fire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbc.jpglink
Ball Of Fire
Last played on
Mutual Admiration Society
Lawrence Welk
Mutual Admiration Society
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbc.jpglink
Mutual Admiration Society
Last played on
Green Leaves Of Summer
Lawrence Welk
Green Leaves Of Summer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbc.jpglink
Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport
Lawrence Welk
Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlbc.jpglink
Tie Me Kangaroo Down Sport
Last played on
Lawrence Welk Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist