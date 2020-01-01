Marcus GilmoreUS drummer. Born 10 October 1986
Marcus Gilmore
1986-10-10
Marcus Gilmore Biography (Wikipedia)
Marcus Gilmore (born October 10, 1986) is an American drummer. In 2009, New York Times critic Ben Ratliff included Gilmore in his list of drummers who are "finding new ways to look at the drum set, and at jazz itself", saying, "he created that pleasant citywide buzz when someone new and special blows through New York clubs and jam sessions".
