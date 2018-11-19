Missy RainesBorn 6 April 1962
Missy Raines
Missy Raines
Missy Raines (born April 6, 1962) is a bassist, singer, teacher, and songwriter. She has won seven International Bluegrass Music Awards for Bass Player of the Year.
Missy Raines Tracks
Swept Away
Allegheny Town
Long Way Home
