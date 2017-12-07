Yann BeuronBorn 1969
Yann Beuron
1969
Yann Beuron Biography (Wikipedia)
Yann Beuron (born 1969) is a French operatic tenor.
Yann Beuron Tracks
Yvonne, princesse de Bourgogne - Act 4 scene 2
Philippe Boesmans
Last played on
Orphee Aux Enfers, Troisieme Tableau
Jacques Offenbach
Orchestra
Last played on
Le roi Carotte (King Carrot) - Act III
Jacques Offenbach
Choir
Ensemble
Orchestra
Last played on
La belle Helene: Act One finale
Jacques Offenbach
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Berlioz's L’enfance du Christ
Barbican, London
2013-12-15T22:14:15
15
Dec
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Berlioz's L’enfance du Christ
19:30
Barbican, London
