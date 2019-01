Seong-Jin Cho (Korean: 조성진; born May 28, 1994) is a South Korean pianist. He rose to fame within South Korea and the international classical music world in 2015 after winning the XVII International Chopin Piano Competition, becoming the first South Korean pianist to do so.

