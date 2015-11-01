Bruce SudanoBorn 26 September 1948
Bruce Sudano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-09-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d35d0c57-5df7-49e1-bcfa-f000e9229090
Bruce Sudano Biography (Wikipedia)
Bruce Charles Sudano is an American singer-songwriter, noted for creating songs for artists such as Michael Jackson, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and his late wife, the Grammy Award-winning singer Donna Summer. Sudano is the founder of indie record label Purple Heart Recording Company.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bruce Sudano Performances & Interviews
Bruce Sudano Tracks
Sort by
September In Your Eyes
Bruce Sudano
September In Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
September In Your Eyes
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist