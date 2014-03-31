Not to be confused with the progressive metal band of the same name who changed their name to Beyond Twilight.

Twilight is an American black metal supergroup formed in 2005 and originally commissioned by the Swedish underground label Total Holocaust Records. Members of the band are all a part of well known projects within the black metal genre or otherwise including Xasthur, Leviathan, Krieg, Isis, Nachtmystium and Sonic Youth.

Members of the group have included "Azentrius" (real name Blake Judd of Nachtmystium), "Hildolf" (real name Tim Lehi), "Imperial" (real name Neill Jameson), "Malefic" (real name Scott Conner) and "Wrest" (real name Jef Whitehead).