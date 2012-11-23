Magos Herrera (born 1970s) is a Mexican jazz singer, songwriter, producer, and educator. She sings in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, and has collaborated with Javier Limón, saxophonist Tim Ries, Aaron Goldberg, Pedro Aznar, Ed Simon Trio, John Patitucci, Luis Perdomo, Adam Rogers, Tim Hagans, Alex Kautz, composer Paola Prestini, former Kronos Quartet cellist Jeff Zeigler, and many others.

Herrera was nominated in 2006 and 2009 for Lunas del Auditorio Awards, presented by Mexico City’s Auditorio Nacional for the best live performances, for Best Jazz Concert of the Year. Her 2009 album Distancia was nominated for a Best Jazz Vocal Album Grammy Award. Herrera was given the Berklee Latin Masters Award in 2015.

In 2011 she was selected along with Michelle Obama as one of the most important women of the year by Siempre Mujer magazine. Herrera is a United Nation's spokesperson for UN Women UNITE, a program promoting the elimination of violence against women, and the UN's "He For She" campaigns to promote gender equality.