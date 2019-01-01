Darleen CarrBorn 12 December 1950
Darleen Carr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1950-12-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d35a5715-df72-42b3-b663-af3618c00ca9
Darleen Carr Biography (Wikipedia)
Darleen Carr (born Darlene Farnon; December 12, 1950) is an American actress, singer, and voice-over artist. She has also been credited as Darlene Carr or Darleen Drake. She has two sisters, both actresses (Shannon Farnon and Charmian Carr).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Darleen Carr Tracks
Sort by
My Own Home (The Jungle Book Theme)
Darleen Carr
My Own Home (The Jungle Book Theme)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Own Home (The Jungle Book Theme)
Last played on
Darleen Carr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist