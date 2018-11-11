Thomas RobinsonDied 1610
Thomas Robinson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d3543b7f-8181-4fd2-be23-f08a9eba1cb6
Thomas Robinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Robinson (c. 1560 – 1610 ) was an English renaissance composer and music teacher, who flourished around 1600. He taught and wrote music for lute, cittern, orpharion, bandora, viol, and singing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thomas Robinson Tracks
Sort by
Twenty Waies Upon the Bells
Thomas Robinson
Twenty Waies Upon the Bells
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Twenty Waies Upon the Bells
Last played on
A Galliard
Thomas Robinson
A Galliard
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
A Galliard
Last played on
The Spanish Pavan (from The Schoole of Musicke)
Thomas Robinson
The Spanish Pavan (from The Schoole of Musicke)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
The Spanish Pavan (from The Schoole of Musicke)
Last played on
Row well you mariners
Thomas Robinson
Row well you mariners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Row well you mariners
Last played on
The Spanish Pavan
Thomas Robinson
The Spanish Pavan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty2qy.jpglink
The Spanish Pavan
Last played on
Spanish Pavan (Cozens Lute Book)
Thomas Robinson
Spanish Pavan (Cozens Lute Book)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
Spanish Pavan (Cozens Lute Book)
Last played on
The Spanish Pavan
Thomas Robinson
The Spanish Pavan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r93b3.jpglink
The Spanish Pavan
Last played on
The Spanish Pavan
Thomas Robinson
The Spanish Pavan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Spanish Pavan
Last played on
Thomas Robinson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist