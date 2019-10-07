Susan GibsonBorn 1972
Susan Gibson
1972
Susan Gibson Biography (Wikipedia)
Susan Gibson was born in Fridley, Minnesota, is a Wimberley, Texas-based singer and songwriter who has released six solo albums and tours the nation. Gibson was the lead singer for the alternative country band, The Groobees, and is the writer of the Dixie Chicks hit "Wide Open Spaces".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
