Buddy Holly1950s rock & roll singer-songwriter. Born 7 September 1936. Died 3 February 1959
Charles Hardin Holley (September 7, 1936 – February 3, 1959), known as Buddy Holly, was an American musician, singer-songwriter and record producer who was a central and pioneering figure of mid-1950s rock and roll. He was born in Lubbock, Texas, to a musical family during the Great Depression, and learned to play guitar and sing alongside his siblings. His style was influenced by gospel music, country music, and rhythm and blues acts, and he performed in Lubbock with his friends from high school. He made his first appearance on local television in 1952, and the following year he formed the group "Buddy and Bob" with his friend Bob Montgomery. In 1955, after opening for Elvis Presley, he decided to pursue a career in music. He opened for Presley three times that year; his band's style shifted from country and western to entirely rock and roll. In October that year, when he opened for Bill Haley & His Comets, he was spotted by Nashville scout Eddie Crandall, who helped him get a contract with Decca Records.
The cellist shares a rare demo and a theory about Buddy Holly's final compositions. He also talks about Vivaldi, the healing power of music, and stepping away from performing.
Julian Lloyd Webber on Buddy Holly
Margaret Gibson in Newquay nominates Buddy Holly for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Buddy Holly inducted into Singers Hall of Fame
