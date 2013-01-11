Charlie McMahonBorn 1951
Charlie McMahon
1951
Charlie McMahon Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlie McMahon (born in the Blue Mountains outside Sydney, 1951) is an Australian didgeridoo player. The founder of the group Gondwanaland, McMahon was one of the first non-Aboriginal musicians to gain fame as a professional player of the instrument.
He is also the inventor of the didjeribone, a sliding didgeridoo made from two lengths of plastic tubing and played somewhat in the manner of a trombone (hence its name).
Charlie McMahon Tracks
Green Opal
Charlie McMahon
Green Opal
Green Opal
Ephemeral Lakes
Charlie McMahon
Ephemeral Lakes
Ephemeral Lakes
