Benjamin BeilmanViolinist
Benjamin Beilman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d34fe90c-8f74-446c-8525-21e1a1d4572b
Benjamin Beilman Tracks
Sort by
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
Fritz Kreisler
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxk8.jpglink
Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta
Last played on
Schubert: Sonata in A Major, D. 574 , 'Grand Duo', (2nd mvt, Scherzo)
Franz Schubert
Schubert: Sonata in A Major, D. 574 , 'Grand Duo', (2nd mvt, Scherzo)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Schubert: Sonata in A Major, D. 574 , 'Grand Duo', (2nd mvt, Scherzo)
Last played on
Violin Sonata No 1 (4th mvt)
Sergei Prokofiev
Violin Sonata No 1 (4th mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Violin Sonata No 1 (4th mvt)
Last played on
Violin Sonata No 1 in G major (2nd mvt), Adagio
Johannes Brahms
Violin Sonata No 1 in G major (2nd mvt), Adagio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Violin Sonata No 1 in G major (2nd mvt), Adagio
Last played on
Grand Duo for Violin and Piano in A Major, D574: iv: Allegro Vivace
Franz Schubert
Grand Duo for Violin and Piano in A Major, D574: iv: Allegro Vivace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Grand Duo for Violin and Piano in A Major, D574: iv: Allegro Vivace
Last played on
Back to artist