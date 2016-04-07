John W. DuarteComposer and guitarist. Born 2 October 1919. Died 23 December 2004
John W. Duarte
1919-10-02
John William Duarte (2 October 1919 – 23 December 2004) was a British composer, guitarist and writer.
Duarte was born in Sheffield, England, but lived in Manchester from the age of six. Although his surname is of Portuguese origin, he considered himself 100% British – his father was Scottish and his mother was English – a fact that echoed throughout his music.
English Suite, Op 31 (2nd mvt, 'Folk Song')
English Suite, Op 31 (2nd mvt, 'Folk Song')
House of the Rising Sun from Joan Baez Suite
House of the Rising Sun from Joan Baez Suite
Greek Suite, Op. 39: II. In the Valleys
Greek Suite, Op. 39: II. In the Valleys
Trio For Three i) March ii) Spinning Song iii) Alla Turca
Trio For Three i) March ii) Spinning Song iii) Alla Turca
