Paul McSherry is a Northern Irish guitarist who began playing in 1982, aged 14. He was inspired by two guitarists from his native West Belfast, Maurice McHugh and Mark Kane, and was self-taught on DAGDAD tuning.

He was a member of a band named. "The McSherrys", which changed its name to Tamalin in the late 1980s. He also played in the Belfast band "Commonalty", which recorded an album in 1989, but only released on cassette. In 1997, Tamalin released their debut album Rhythm and Rhyme. He has accompanied on stage, and recorded with, such musicians as Liam O'Flynn, Paddy Keenan, Paddy Glackin, Cathal Hayden, Michael McGoldrick, Tommy Peoples, Kevin Crawford, Gerry O'Connor (fiddle player), and John McSherry, and singers Tommy Makem and Brian Kennedy.[citation needed]